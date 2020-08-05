WITH face coverings now mandatory when entering shops, supermarkets, banks and takeaways across the UK, experts are warning drivers to ensure their face covering doesn’t impair their vision or distract them when behind the wheel.

You could be risking a fine of £1,000 for driving without due care and attention.

Foggy glasses are one of the biggest frustrations when wearing a face covering, however for many people, this hasn’t stopped them from wearing one when in the driver seat and is now compulsory for many taxi and bus drivers.

The warning from contact lens retailer Feel Good Contacts follows the news that an estimated four million eye tests have been missed over the last four months of lockdown.

And, with millions of people now back at work, it could potentially add thousands of drivers to the UK’s roads now driving without the correct prescription. A spike in Google search for ‘foggy glasses’ and ‘how to stop glasses fogging up’ also suggests this is becoming a national problem for people.

In addition to impairing vision, which if it causes a driver to be stopped by police, could result in a fine of £1,000, concerns also relate to how face coverings can detract attention from the road; rearranging the mask, taking if off and removing it or even cleaning your glasses while on the move.

Nimesh Shah of Feel Good Contacts said: “Since lockdown came into force at the end of March we have received hundreds of inquiries relating to the fogginess of glasses due to face coverings, with many even deciding to make the switch to lenses as a result.

“There are of course other precautions drivers can take to reduce the risk of glasses fogging up:

Ensuring your covering fits firmly enough to prevent air escaping from the top

Use a covering with a moldable nose piece

Seal the covering to your face with double sided tape

Use anti-fogging products specifically for glasses

Wash your glasses in soapy water before entering your vehicle”

Ranjen Gohri, of breakdown firm 24/7 Vehicle Rescue said: “Long-established research has shown that the human ability to multi-task declines with age, but it’s important to stress that older drivers are not ‘worse’ drivers than younger people.

“However, it does point to them suffering a reduction in their ability to perform two unexpected tasks at the same time and to switch easily between tasks.

“It also reinforces the message that any distractions while driving can be seriously detrimental to concentration and performance.”