LICENCE Check has launched a new driver compliance app for its award-winning Driver and Vehicle Information Solution, DAVIS.

The new app is available at no extra charge for DAVIS clients and boasts a number of unique features including ‘quick check’ scanning technology – a feature which Licence Check believes is an industry-first and offers a fast and convenient way to check a driving licence.

Following a trade show premiere at Birmingham’s NEC in October with live demonstrations of its functionality and features, praise from visitors was enthusiastic and focussed on the app’s ease of use, speed of check and the ability to do this face-to-face with the driver present.

The app is now available to download for all users of DAVIS, Licence Check’s highly acclaimed cloud solution that helps manage driver and vehicle fleet compliance for both company vehicles and the grey fleet, using their existing user credentials.

Users of the app can scan a photocard driving licence with their smart phone camera, which utilising state-of-the-art scanning technology instantly captures driving licence data, creating a driver record in the primary DAVIS software application.

From the record created, DAVIS then sends a pin code to the driver’s mobile phone, with summary information that the driver must verify to complete the process and permit a check to be instantly carried out against the DVLA database, with the results being fed back in real-time into DAVIS.

Licence Check says this is the fastest way available of checking whether a driving licence is current and the driver qualified to carry out their permitted driving duties. Not only does it reduce the number of steps involved but it also keeps manual data entry to a minimum.

The app also provides users with real-time and flexible access to driver and vehicle summary dashboards containing all relevant and up-to-date licence and risk information for each driver and vehicle, which is ideal for users that work between locations, travel frequently or work outside office hours.

It includes an advanced “quick search” function which is ideal for fleet managers or other users who want to quickly check the risk profile of a driver or vehicle. Keying in ‘high risk’ or ‘disqualified licence’ into the app allows them to see whether the driver or vehicle in question falls into either high risk category.

The app also features enhanced in-app calling and messaging functionality which removes the need to store driver phone numbers in a mobile phone. Users can simply tap ‘call driver’ and be connected instantly.