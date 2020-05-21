FOR the past five years, Brexit has been an inescapable part of the news cycle.

While other news stories have now taken over, the process of the UK parting company from the political institutions of the EU is still going on, and its effects will be felt by a whole range of industries and individuals.

If you’re the owner of a motorhome, then you will find your ability to travel to the continent is now restricted. But exactly what changes can we expect to encounter going forward? Let’s take a look at the shape of things to come.

January 2021

The major cut-off point for travelling to the continent will be New Year’s Day 2021. That means travel to the EU countries (excluding Ireland, with whom the UK shares a common travel area), but it also means Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

First, you’ll need to present a passport upon crossing the border. Passports must have more than six months left on them, and be less than ten years old. If yours doesn’t meet both of these requirements, it’ll need to be renewed.

This process takes around three weeks, though if you’re in a hurry you can pay a little extra to accelerate the process.

Second, you’ll need to be insured for travel, and your cover will need to extent to healthcare costs. The country you’ll be visiting won’t want to pay for your medical care.

While the EHIC (that’s European Health Insurance Card) will cover the cost of a pre-existing condition, many insurers will try to get out of doing so. Look into exactly what’s covered in your policy, and make sure that you’ll be protected in the event of your condition causing problems abroad.

Finally, you’ll need to be licensed to drive, and be able to prove it by producing the relevant documents.

What about pets?

If you’re looking to travel with pets, then you’ll need to ensure they have the required documentation. This takes four months to arrange, so you’ll need to consult your vet with plenty of time to spare.

Indirect consequences

As well as the direct consequences of leaving, it’s also worth thinking about the more indirect ones. The vote to leave produced a massive shock to the pound, whose value plummeted relative to the Euro.

This meant that the purchasing power of travelling brits fell dramatically. Currency markets are inherently unpredictable. If we knew what they were going to do in the future, we’d all be extremely rich. With that said, it’s worth preparing for any eventuality, and ensuring that your spending plans are adjusted accordingly.

Similarly, any disruption to the supply chains of motorhome manufacturers is going to have a big impact on the price and availability of a motorhome to begin with. These effects will likely also be felt in the second-hand market, where demand is likely to spike.

Of course, the Covid-19 response will likely have an economic impact that makes Brexit seem almost trivial, but the advice is the same: prepare for the cost of buying a new motorhome to escalate.

Similarly, you should investigate your options when it comes to motorhome insurance, as doing so may save you a considerable amount in the long run.