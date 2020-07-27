WHEN you consider superminis, one stands out as the daddy of them all – THE MINI.

It’s been around for more than 60 years and it remains the class leader as underlined by the fact that it has been voted Best Supermini in this year’s Business Motoring Awards.

It is also a very different animal to that model first launched all those years ago, now under BMW ownership it is not only a whole lot bigger, but available in lots of body styles.

Superminis these days make a lot of sense as a company car. Great around town, navigating narrow streets, fitting into small parking spaces and more efficient business-wise.

Small cars attract less tax, have lower emissions, great economy and easier on the BiK.

The latest MINI features some of the most economical engines yet and remains the least expensive port of entry into the BMW range.

It has a new three-cylinder 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, which replaces the old 1.6-litre naturally aspirated unit. This engine is what caught the attention of the judges – sounds good, has strong acceleration, and simply feels fun to drive – everything a MINI should be.

And there’s more now as you can even go fully electric with the MINI.

There’s plenty of competition out there when you consider the likes of the Peugeot 209, Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Corsa and VW Polo, but none have the same iconic and global appeal as the MINI.