SEAT UK has strengthened its fleet operations with the appointment of Craig Cavanagh as Head of Fleet, replacing Peter McDonald.

Cavanagh takes over leadership of the SEAT Fleet team on 1st January 2020, moving across from his current position as Sales Operations Manager.

SEAT UK Managing Director, Richard Harrison, commented: “We have an exciting year ahead for our Fleet customers and partners, as we add five new models, electrify the brand, and continue to build upon our high level of service to fleet customers, through great initiatives such as the 4-Day Test drive programme.”

Popular with fleet drivers and managers alike, the brand’s easyMOVE approach continues to simplify the buying experience, alongside the successful four-day test drive and Fleet Commitment schemes.    

 SEAT UK’s true fleet sales have increased seven per cent year-to-date, despite a market decline of two per cent.


