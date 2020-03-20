Winner of this year’s Business Motoring Company Car Programme is BMW UK.

Whether it is a sole trader looking for a car that works for their business or an SME with a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership has been designed specifically for them.

It has a dedicated website – providing the chance to learn about the programme benefits.

On the website you can search for models based on monthly budget or model preference, view latest contract hire offers and easily contact a Local Business Development Manager for further information.

The programme offers assistance with finance, servicing and even chauffeuring and driving tuition.

The programme includes a MINI Business Partnership while BMW still believes there will always be room for improvement.