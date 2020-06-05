POOL cars or vans are a handy asset, available for for use by one or more employees rather than providing company vehicles for every person.

But as we exit lockdown and get back to work, there is the requirement to be extra vigilant to protect those using a pool vehicle – that means careful attention to sanitisation or deep cleaning between users.

The RAC has some useful tips on how to do this, where the worst of the infected areas could be, what supplies you need, and how to properly clean a vehicle interior.