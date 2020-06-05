POOL cars or vans are a handy asset, available for for use by one or more employees rather than providing company vehicles for every person.
But as we exit lockdown and get back to work, there is the requirement to be extra vigilant to protect those using a pool vehicle – that means careful attention to sanitisation or deep cleaning between users.
The RAC has some useful tips on how to do this, where the worst of the infected areas could be, what supplies you need, and how to properly clean a vehicle interior.
Ideally you need to wait three days after one user before the next driver takes the car or van, but in a busy world that’s not very practical.
Personal protective equipment (PPE)
So you need to get scrubbing and official Government guidance recommends using PPE when cleaning in non-healthcare settings.
Disposable gloves and are a must and possibly a disposable apron – both must be single use only.
You should also consider wearing goggle to protect your eyes and a mask to protect your mouth and nose
Cleaning your vehicle
All you should need for a decent clean is bleach-free household disinfectant and a couple of bin liners.
Before you start with the interior, just make sure you give all the door handles – including the boot – a good wipedown first.
Of all the parts in the vehicle, the steering wheel is probably the most exposed to human touch. Use disinfectant around the whole of the wheel, including those out-of-sight areas where fingers tend to grip.
Wipe the horn and any infotainment controls found on the steering wheel, also clean the full length of all control stalks for indicators, headlights and windscreen wipers.
Although technically not part of the vehicle, clean the keys, ignition itself, as these are the parts most often touched. If there’s a start button to start, give this a wipe too.
Dashboard
There are a lot of touchpoints on the dashboard – radios and infotainment systems, heating controls and various other knobs and buttons. Screens and dial surfaces need to be cleaned also.
Don’t forget the air vents. Grips found on the vents are used to manually change the direction of air flow and are regularly touched by both drivers and passengers, so these will need to be wiped too.
Gear sticks should be scrubbed yours thoroughly.
All seats
Seatbelts are another most commonly touched part of vans and cars, yet easy to overlook during a clean.
Pull the length of the seatbelt out to ensure you clean the full surface that you come in contact with whilst wearing it. Don’t forget the buckles and clips.
Move on to the seat adjust controls before targeting head rests and seat pockets on all seats in the vehicle.
Roof and doors
Doors are filled with germ hotspots. Concentrate on the handles and pockets plus any window controls.
Wipe down interior lights and grab handles on your roof and give the rear-view mirror a thorough clean on the glass and all around.
Cargo areas and cubby holes
Whether its the boot of a pool car or a van’s load area, these need to be wiped down after each user as do:
- Glove box and log-book
- Central storage
- Cupholders
- Bonnet release lever
The glove box should be cleaned inside and out, along with any items inside, including the log-book.
Clean the central storage compartment fully, including the lid, any levers and the inside of the compartment to reduce contamination.
After cleaning
Disposable gloves and aprons should be double bagged in bin-liners and stored securely for 72 hours before being thrown away in the rubbish.
Then don’t forget to wash your hands!
Learn more about pool cars here.
Awards 2020 Winner: Best Company Car Programme – BMW UK
READ MORE
Awards 2020 Winner: Best business lease – Free2Move
READ MORE
Awards 2020 winner: Best Company Car – BMW 3 Series
READ MORE
Awards 2020 Winner: Best Hybrid – Volvo XC40
READ MORE
Awards 2020 Winner: Best Plug-In Hybrid – BMW 330e
READ MORE
Awards 2020 Winner: Best Personal Lease – Nationwide Vehicle Leasing
READ MORE