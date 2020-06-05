THE current health pandemic happening across the world has left many people spending large amounts of time in their homes.

With many individuals unable to work due to the effects of the pandemic, it has resorted to increased sales in home and DIY products, such as paint and furniture, as people use this time to spruce up their homes and gardens.

As each day passes, the nation hopes that we’re starting to get closer to returning to some form of normality, but for the time being, many of us will still have a lot of spare time on our hands.

One of the best ways to use this time to your advantage is to learn a new skill or brush up on some knowledge you may have let slip over the years.

From online courses to learning a new language, we can all use this time to better our lives once we’re able to get back to our everyday routines. If you’re a driver, one thing you may have found is that you’re not using your car as much, which has its advantages and disadvantages.

As the UK government is now starting to ease lockdown restrictions, it’s more than likely you’ll start to use your vehicle more often; but could this time away from the wheel have affected your driving knowledge?

You may have found over recent years that you’re not so familiar with road traffic signs or you struggle to remember large amounts of the Highway Code. If this is you or you feel lockdown may have hindered your driving knowledge, then why not use this time to refresh your memory.

Revise your vehicles warning lights

Understanding each potential warning light your car might display is extremely important, but how many of us actually know what each one represents?

If you feel like your warning lights knowledge could do with some work, then LeaseCar UK created a warning lights test, especially for this reason. The test displays numerous warning lights which may appear on your vehicle’s dashboard, then leaving you to select the correct answer.

Revisit the Highway Code

When learning to drive you become aware of how important the Highway Code is. The resource has almost everything you’ll need to know when learning to drive and once you’ve passed your test.

From road signs to speed limits, the Highway Code covers it all but if you’ve been driving for some time now the chances are you’ll be a bit rusty when it comes to remembering everything, so why not use this time to refresh your memory.

If you’ve steered clear of your vehicle during lockdown, then you may be slightly hesitant to get back on the road.

By using this time to brush up on your driving knowledge, you’ll be able to get back behind the wheel in no time, feeling confident that you spent some time refreshing your memory and even becoming a better driver.