P11D Value, £48,510 (as tested)

5-door Crossover

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Turbo petrol

Power/torque: 200hp/320Nm

Economy: 24.4mpg (on test)

CO2: 179 g/km

Performance: 0-62/mph, 8.6 secs/128mph

What is it?

Remember the Land Rover Freelander? Well, the Disco Sport is not one of those.

It is much more aligned as a Discovery family member, smaller, practical and sportier.

The Sport is similar in size to the successful Range Rover Evoque which is hardly a surprise given that it uses the same chassis architecture

However, the rear suspensions has been fettled to allow the packaging of seven seats as standard in every model, which is a pretty good USP.

The latest version have done away with the old engines to make way for Jaguar Land Rover’s 2-litre Ingenium motors in both petrol and diesel form.

Why you would want a Discovery Sport

Rugged good looks

Great off-road ability

Sporty feel

Seven seats

What might out you off a Discovery Sport

Fuel economy not so great

Those third row seats are pretty cramped

Prices are high against some of the opposition

Our verdict

Let’s start with the engine because this is now where the Disco scores having at last dumped the motors inherited from its ancestors.

The 2-litre units are much smoother and quieter and there’s good performance particularly from the petrol version we tried – although the downside is fuel economy which we averaged at 24.4mpg.

The under-bonnet improvements sit nicely with the general drive. The Discovery Sport is smooth and unfussy and benefits particularly from the 9-speed automatic transmission.

In fact, the ride and drive is not far removed from the Range Rover Evoque we tried recently – and it’s a good £5K cheaper.

The car remains composed even when pushed through twisty country roads. Pretty amazing given its 2-tonne weight and high body.

Dive off road and the Disco will do pretty much everything any-respecting Land Rover should. It will take a lot to catch it out thanks to altered and balance-improved weight distribution while there’s a wading depth of 600mm if you really want to get down and dirty.

Moving inside and there’s no complaints there either. Not as sumptuous as the Evoque but neat and today all the same.

Everything seems really well screwed together and while on first look the third row seats are really cramped, the middle row does slide to provide a little more space.

Slide them the other way and you get a whole lot more leg room for rear-seat passengers. Folding the back seats down reveals between 480 and 689 litres of boot space which is considerably better than in the old Freelander.

Our test vehicle – Discovery Sport P200 AWD S R-Dynamic – weighs in at £41,425, although it came with a lot of add-ons:

Firenze Red Metallic Paint – £670

Black Contrast Roof – £600

Black Exterior Pack – £550

Ebony Taurus with Mars Red Stitch, Ebony Interior – no cost option

Light Oyster Headliner – no cost option

20″ Style 5089, 5 split-spoke, Gloss Black Finish – £1,605

Privacy Glass – £400

Solar attenuating windscreen – £215

Heated Steering Wheel – £225

360º Surround Camera with Clearsight Ground View – £575

Clearsight Interior rear view mirror- £500

InControl Secure Tracker – £545

Wireless Device Charging – £100

Fixed Panoramic Roof – £1,100

All of which bumped the price up to £48,510.

Prices start in the low £30,000s but there are good levels of specification. SE trim comes with cruise and climate control, DAB, Bluetooth, heated seats and half-leather trim.

There’s more as you go up the range until you start wondering why you just didn’t go out and buy an Evoque in the first place.