TTC Group has been awarded the contract to help Lex Autolease’s clients manage the risk and safety of its drivers.

The Telford-based company has become a preferred provider to the vehicle leasing company and will potentially be supporting 130 companies to use Continuum, an innovative online driver management solution.

This platform has the potential to support the efficient management of more than 50,000 drivers initially, ensuring compliance through licence checking, grey fleet document checks and pre-road vehicle condition checks.

An easy-to-use driver app utilises smartphone telematics solutions that captures all work-based journeys and gives drivers flexibility to use any number of vehicles, whilst connected data provides automated mileage expense claims.

It will also help to create a driver risk profile for each staff member, with managers alerted to key changes in profile and short continuous training modules in place to improve performance.

Oliver Raisbeck, Commercial Director at TTC Group, said: “In essence, we are helping Lex Autolease’s clients manage their entire driving community from one online platform, providing an effective service to complete the lifecycle of compliance, administration and driver risk management.

“Continuum has been developed to bring the benefits of technology and telematics to the front line and will help companies operating fleets to achieve improved performance, better reporting, cost savings through preventative maintenance and, most importantly, safer drivers through access to e-learning and practical training sessions.

“Our solutions are non-prescriptive and can be tailored to suit each individual Lex Autolease client, with comprehensive on-boarding designed to make the process as seamless as possible.”

TTC Group, a specialist in improving road safety by empowering people through education, is expanding rapidly into fleet and driver risk management, securing a host of new contracts with Greenhous Group, Centre Parcs and Sainsburys.

The latest partnership with Lex Autolease will initially last for three years and is the largest yet, secured followed a stringent industry tender.

Sarah Dethick, Head of Service Delivery at TTC Group, added: “Our Continuum platform goes way beyond the compliance and checking requirement by offering access to services that range from real-time management information/reporting and driver risk profiling to a complete suite of training options.

“The latter includes 15 short e-learning modules, 36 driver safety videos and on-road coaching with one of the 130 experienced Advanced Driving Instructors located throughout the UK, addressing hazard awareness, forward planning and how to drive an electric car.

“We can also offer workshops that tackle group learning and remote training for teams of drivers unable to attend a central location.”