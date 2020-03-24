WITH hygiene high on the agenda right now, remember the car is one of the most tactile items with multiple surfaces that need special attention.

During an average trip the driver and passengers are likely to be touching many surfaces that can attract dirt and germs, from opening the door to changing gear, or from adjusting the heating fan to switching the lights on.

Ben Murphy, Toyota’s professional car detailer is responsible for keeping Toyota GB’s fleet of press vehicles cleaned and professionally maintained.

On average, he cleans about 30 cars per week but in busy times this number can rise to 46. As well as ensuring high standards of vehicle hygiene,

In a new short film from Toyota he demonstrates 40 potential touch points around the car that need specific cleaning attention.

Murphy said: “I try to be as efficient as possible. Our cars return to our press fleet garage from all over the country and I have to think – ‘where have people touched?’.

“For example, a driver will probably approach the car with the key in their hand and pull on the door handle. Then there’s the steering wheel and horn, the gearstick and surprisingly the rear-view mirror, because most people adjust the rear-view mirror when they get in the car.

“The interior of the driver’s door is a common touch point, especially on our press fleet cars which are driven by many different people. Think about all the people who get in the car and use the controls to put the window down a bit.”

Murphy also has to think about other points that might get touched less frequently, such as the dust caps, the bonnet and then things like the head rests. He has a check sheet which he goes through on every vehicle to make sure he hasn’t missed any part.

The seatbelt is a key area. Everyone has to wear one when they get into the car, and the number of times you adjust that seatbelt depends on the size of the person in the car, so there could be two to three touch points just on the seatbelt itself.

Also, the belt sits across you, so if you were to cough or sneeze there’s a very good chance germs get on the seatbelt or the steering wheel.

Keep your car germ free: which products to use

Although Murphy uses commercial products made specifically to clean cars without damaging leather or interior materials, bleach-free antibacterial wipes are the next best thing.

He said: “They’re inexpensive and kill 99.9% of germs, so they’re as safe and inexpensive as you can get without going out and buying a really strong cleaner. With a pack of wipes, a pair of gloves and a dry microfibre cloth, you can give most of the touch points a clean.

“Don’t just give each area a quick wipe; make sure you wipe it at least twice in a forwards and backwards motion so you’ve cleaned it completely.’

Now wash your hands!

“Every time I remove my gloves I always give my hands a good wash,” says Ben. “I wear gloves during my working day and advise people to wear gloves if they are in a vehicle such as a rental car or a taxi.

“You don’t know which areas of the car the previous occupants have touched and germs can stay on a spot for 72 hours. If kids are travel in your car then there’s every chance they’ve been wiping their hands on windows – we’ve all done it as children, drawing faces on the window!”

40 areas of the car to clean

Toyota has put together the following list of 40 areas of the car that should be cleaned. For simplicity the seatbelts are counted as one item and if you carry others in your car, you might have to spend a little longer ensuring each of your passengers can enjoy a factory-fresh ride next time they get into your car.

1 Exterior door handles

2 Frame of door and roof

3 Interior door release

4 Window switches

5 Interior door handle

6 Door pocket

7 Seatbelts

8 Seatbelt clips

9 Seat adjust buttons

10 Steering wheel

11 Horn

12 Control stalks

13 Driver air vents

14 Dashboard

15 Power button

16 Gear shift

17 Multimedia screen

18 Central air vents

19 Heating controls

20 Glovebox

21 Log book

22 Central storage compartment

23 Cupholders

24 Rear-view mirror

25 Interior lights

26 Grab handle

27 Key

28 Head rests

29 Seat pockets

30 Rear central tab

31 Fuel cap

32 Wheel valves

33 Boot lid

34 Parcel shelf

35 Boot floor tab

36 Boot close button

37 Bonnet lid

38 Washer cap

39 Dipstick

40 Oil cap