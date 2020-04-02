THE fuel you choose for your car is important.

Getting it right will make your car less fuel-efficient. Plus, bad fuel can damage your car. Thus, you should always choose the best fuel for your car.

It will make your car fuel-efficient. Choosing the best fuel grade is not only economical but also fuel-efficient. Here are a few tips to help you select the best car fuel.

Follow manufacturer’s recommendations

The simplest way to determine which fuel is best suited to your car is to go through the manufacture’s manual. But if you don’t have it, you can always ask for help from your mechanic and fellow motorists.

Certain consumer vehicles, including compact cars as well as sedans, take diesel fuel. So, try to understand which fuel your car runs on before filling it up. Remember, making the wrong choice could be potentially dangerous.

High-performance car needs

Most cars usually take the lowest grade or the lowest octane fuel at filling stations. However, there are those high-end car engines (also known as high-performance cars) that require fuel with high octane levels. The high octane is for preventing the engines from knocking. This is because high performable cars tend to have hotter combustion chambers. So, it’s important to consider the performance of your car when purchasing fuel. If it is a high-performance car, consider purchasing fuel featuring high octane levels.

Car condition

Car age and condition should also influence the type of fuel you should purchase. According to experts, if you drive an old car, it’s advisable to switch to fuel featuring high octane levels.

This is because high octane tends to help cars run longer. However, it’s not common advice. Only switch to high octane based fuel if you have the backing of your mechanic.

Monitor the engine as you drive

Monitor your car’s engine—especially when driving. Monitor the sound it makes. This should be done to all cars (both manual and automatic transmission cars). It the engine makes a pinging and knocking sound, consider purchasing high grade based fuel. It should eliminate these types of sounds. The bottom line is to choose a fuel that can get rid of these unwanted and unpleasant sounds.

Fuel grade

Understanding the explicit fuel grade of your car is also important. Consult a professional mechanic for advice. He/she will check your car, conduct tests, and then recommend the best fuel grade for your four-wheeler.

For instance, low-grade fuel shouldn’t be used by a car-producing excessive pressure as well as heat. If you use such kind of fuel, the engine might malfunction. Eventually, it will knock. So, it’s important to know the fuel grade you need for your car.

The bottom-line

Don’t choose any fuel for your car. Go for the best grade. With the best fuel, it’s easy to achieve a high level of fuel efficiency. Plus, it will be economical to drive your car. Even more, you won’t worry about things like maintenance costs. The above tips are all you know to purchase the most efficient fuel for your car. If you want a fuel efficient car, get it from Chevy’s line of compact cars today!