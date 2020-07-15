SHELL has launched a range of e-mobility services, to support car and light-duty fleets electrify their journey.

The services are designed to help fleets towards sustainability, including keeping pace with government regulations and finding solutions to lower their emissions.

Shell and NewMotion – a member of the Shell Group – have added a suite of EV services to the existing fuel card offering, and are providing customers with a network of charging solutions on-the-go, at home and at the office.

Shell fuel card customers can now opt for a Shell Card that allows for payment of both traditional fuels and electric vehicle charging services, giving drivers access to a growing network of more than 2000 charge points across the Shell Recharge and NewMotion public networks, plus 3,800 refuelling stations nationwide.

Shell Recharge, Shell’s owned and operated forecourt electric charging network, offers fleets reliable and easy-to-use rapid charging powered by 100% certified renewable electricity sources.

Whilst recharging, drivers can use the charge time to enjoy the facilities, grab a refreshment and take a well-earned rest. NewMotion’s open network agreement with 16 charge point providers means that now, and as the network continues to grow, Shell Card customers benefit from the ability to charge seamlessly, wherever they go, all accessed and paid for with one card.

Fuel and charging costs will be consolidated into a single invoice, allowing fleet managers to keep track of expenditure without increased admin.

The Shell Recharge app gives users the ability to start, stop and pay for charging (where applicable) and provides real-time information, such as charge point availability, power details and charge point locations.

This means that drivers are able to see where they can charge and when, making EV charging as easy and accessible as possible. Other key app features allow users to; estimate duration of the charging session, and it even notifies them when their favourite charge points become available, all whilst on-the-go.

The Shell Recharge app is available for IOS and Android platforms, downloadable via the Google Play and App Store.

Sarah Llewelyn, Head of Fleet Solutions UK, said: “There is a strong desire for sustainable progress in all sectors of our society, businesses and governments. As a long-standing partner for many transport businesses, Shell Fleet Solutions is working with our customers to accelerate sustainable progress and an important part of that is to develop the infrastructure to enable fleets to make electrification plans a reality.”

“Our e-mobility offering is centred around convenience and accessibility, to make the transition from traditional, to alternative fuel powered vehicles as seamless as possible.”

The impact of COVID-19 has seen many businesses implement new ways of working – particularly from a locational standpoint. Shell and NewMotion are also helping fleets to transform homes and offices into locations with smart charging solutions, offering a range of options from Dynamic Power Sharing for offices with multiple charge points, to installation and 24/7 support.

Businesses can also set tariffs for company charge points, access charging data and reimburse employees for home charging through NewMotion’s charge point management platform.

lan McCleave UK General Manager of NewMotion, said: “Although the public charging infrastructure is improving rapidly, we still see that 80% of EV charging happens at homes and offices.

“We offer fleets a complete ecosystem to help them facilitate an easy EV charging experience, both at home, at the workplace and while on-the-go: from hardware and software to our public roaming network and back office facilities.

“Our 22kw home and office charge points are compatible with all electric car types. Combined with the extensive networks at Shell Recharge and the NewMotion public roaming network for on-the-go charging, we offer fleets a complete charging solution, wherever they may be.”