LEGAL compliance and road safety must remain a top priority as businesses adapt to a new norm of working from home

With the mass adoption of working from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns drivers are becoming de-conditioned to daily driving, Licence Bureau is urging businesses to remain tuned-in to the laws surrounding driving for work. .

The current reduction in traffic volumes, increased average speeds reported by Police forces across the UK, and general reduced driving activity for many employees, combined with mounting economic business pressures, is creating what Licence Bureau calls a ‘perfect storm’.

Sales Director Steve Pinchen said: “There is so much at play right now, but businesses really must ensure they do not drop the ball when it comes to legal compliance.

“Business driver road safety and duty of care, arguably more so now than ever, need to be at the top of the priority list for fleet operators.

“With employees returning from furlough, some of whom may not have driven for months, organisations have got to take a pragmatic approach by providing support and creating responsible cultures right through from individual drivers to senior management level. It’s very much a two-way street.”

The laws surrounding ‘driving for work’ include, amongst others, Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007; Health and Safety at Work Act 1974; and Road Trafﬁc Act 1988 & 1991.

Overall, the dozen or more laws cover a vast spectrum from the potential for a company and individual to be liable for manslaughter in the event of death; to the requirement for businesses to assess the risks to anyone who might be affected by their work activity; and through to individual drivers, as well as Director of Fleet, both facing points on licences and fines of up to £1,000 should they contravene road laws.

Pinchen said: “Legal compliance; health and safety; duty of care – they are all part of an organisation’s responsibilities. At any given moment, a business needs to be able to demonstrate that it has done everything reasonably possible to reduce risks.

“Even in the new norm, these laws remain unchanged and all organisations need to have a sharp focus on the task at hand as everyone starts to re-find their feet.”