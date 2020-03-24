VEHICLE rental branches are continuing to provide cars, vans, minibuses and trucks to ensure that key workers are mobile and essential services are maintained.

BVRLA rental members operate 1,800 outlets across the UK, including 647 airport and train station branches. They operate a combined fleet of 371,000 cars, vans and trucks and play a vital role in providing flexible and affordable access to road transport.

The UK vehicle rental industry is already an integral part of the supply chain and operating model for many businesses across the logistics sector, NHS, Police, social care, local and central government.

Whether it is HGVs, vans, ultra-low emission cars, minibuses or temperature-controlled trucks, BVRLA members provide access to a huge variety of different vehicles at very short notice.

BVRLA Chief Executive, Gerry Keaney, said: “Many people think of vehicle rental as the car that they pick up from an airport on their annual holiday. In reality, around half of all vehicle rental transactions are with businesses supporting the transportation of people and goods.

“In these challenging times, vehicle rental is focussed on its most important customers. Right now, our members are providing cars to police forces, district nurses and Ministry of Defence sites; vans to plumbers and gas engineers; refrigerated lorries to food distributors and minibuses to schools with special educational needs.

“They may not have flashing lights or logos, but tens of thousands of rental vehicles across the UK are helping to keep our infrastructure running, our food stores stocked and our families safe and well.”