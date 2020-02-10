Share this article









BUSINESS mobility provider Nexus vehicle rental has launched a new dedicated electric vehicle online rental platform.

The launch of Nexus’ EV rental platform will enable businesses to meet the rising demand for alternative, cleaner mobility solutions and it is a first within the corporate rental market.

It is part of the company’s revamped IRIS V5 rental management system. In addition to the dedicated EV rental dashboard, IRIS users can expect a revised look and feel to the technology.

Chief executive David Brennan said: “It is a big decision for businesses to switch to EVs and sensible phasing-in is needed. The dedicated platform eases the process by assisting clients to gradually trial and transition to EVs by avoiding large upfront expenditure.

“EV adoption will take time and the scale of available vehicles will now start to grow.

“We are constantly looking to develop our services with new and innovative software and IRIS is our flagship product that facilitates this. We know our clients will appreciate the new look and feel of the platform and this should help to streamline rental management further, ultimately driving cost savings through innovation.”

Due to high demand, orders of electric fleet vehicles can take up to six months for delivery. As a result, Nexus has observed a rising trend of short and medium-term EV rental bookings to plug the gaps in supply.

Nexus’ award-winning IRIS software provides access to the UK’s largest supply chain of more than 550,000 vehicles from more than 2,000 locations across the UK, from an electric car to a 32 tonne refuse vehicle.

To complement the platform launch, Nexus has also created a dedicated EV guide the latest in its Glovebox Guide series – to highlight the benefits of operating EVs within fleets , while offering practical advice to drivers.