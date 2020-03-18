Share this article









MANHEIM UK, part of Cox Automotive UK, said that buyers will only be able to purchase physical auction vehicles via its online Simulcast platform from Monday 23rd March on a temporary basis.

Neither account holders or members of the public will be permitted on site to view or bid on vehicles. The Simulcast platform, which broadcasts every Manheim auction, is open to Manheim account holders, trade buyers and sellers only.

Martin Forbes, Chief Executive of Cox Automotive UK, said: “These are unprecedented times. We believe that this change is the right thing to do [as a temporary measure] to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our employees, customers and partners.

“Like all businesses, we are trying to navigate our way through the challenges presented by COVID-19. We are monitoring the advice from the UK Government, and following their recommended actions. We are also working closely with customers and communicating our plans to help them keep trading with us in a safe manner.”

Simulcast enables simultaneous bidding for vehicles online as they are offered in the physical auction lane.

Full vehicle details, static images, grade information and condition reports are available in advance of the auction and there is live video and audio streaming as the vehicle is presented for sale by the live auctioneer.

Bids can be submitted in advance via the proxy bidding functionality and Simulcast can be accessed via your PC, Tablet or Smartphone. Another key benefit of Simulcast is that it gives customers the ability to ‘attend’ multiple auction centres or auction lanes concurrently online.

Effective from 19th March, the additional Simulcast buyer fee has also been waived to make the transition to digital as easy as possible for customers. This concession also applies to any vehicles acquired from Manheim Online.

Forbes added: “All our auction centres remain open in accordance with current UK Government advice. We will continue with the scheduled programme of auctions at each of our UK locations.

“Vehicles will be driven through the auction lanes as usual and there will be a live auctioneer on the rostrum, but no buyers permitted in the auction hall.”

At each auction centre, there will be a controlled “handover” location for any physical paperwork/payment exchange and for vehicle collection.

In addition to the physical auction programme, Manheim is running more “virtual’ auctions and online only events to increase the amount of stock available to purchase. Manheim’s Vendor Online also enables vendors to attend online and put vehicles on sale as if there in person.