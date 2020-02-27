Share this article









SINCE taking over our long termer I have covered 2,450 miles and achieved 52.3 mpg from the ŠKODA SUPERB – which is remarkable!

The car is powered by a 1.6-litre diesel engine and whilst being frugal and low revving on the motorway, it is responsive and nippy in town. There are various driving styles available from the automatic gearbox – eco to sport…or customised to your own choice.

The Škoda is a saloon with the added advantage of a huge hatchback and a truly cavernous boot – 625 litres, or 1760 litres with the rear seats folded…. So a sports tourer is the old world description.

The Škoda specification is a list of luxuries – leather, high quality seats, luxurious cabin with acres of space in the front and back, tinted windows, predictive cruise control, heated seats, heated wing mirrors, sat nav, media centre, multiple phone charging points, loads of cubby holes as well as what seems to be the biggest boot in the world – even without dropping the back seats – and accessed by the hatch back.

Driving the Škoda is relaxing with little road noise and great automatic gearbox. The driving position is extremely comfortable, thanks to the various electric seat settings, while the media centre is easy to use plus there’s a quality sat-nav.

You can connect your phone and access Google maps via Android Auto via the Apps setting.

The cabin is very big – so no crowding and acres of leg space in the back.

So, who will this car suit?

The company car driver – refined and economical long distance driving is standard fare for the Škoda with refuelling every 650 miles!

The family driver – loads of room in the boot – plenty of leg room in the back seats and no fighting over the multiple phone charging points

The holiday maker – cases galore in the enormous boot and a refined cabin to relax into during the journey.

The SME – low running costs, low tax, and a dependable work tool – stylish and comfortable and great to drive.

Now in its third generation, Škoda’s huge saloon provides a lot of car for your business money – and the latest version is even bigger than before.

It’s 3cm longer and 5cm wider than before and you’ll never lose it in the car park because its nose sticks out well beyond most other vehicles.

Despite growing in size the Superb has not put on any weight, in fact it has been put on a diet losing around 75kg which is welcome given its 1.6-litre diesel is not the most powerful around.

The motorway is where the Škoda performs best and for those long business trips you can argue its case against the premium limos especially when it comes to value for money.

Starting at under £27,000 you can afford to bulk the Superb up with extra luxury equipment, even including a television!

Emissions aren’t too punitive and smaller engine versions return just 105g/km which is good news in terms of tax for such a large car.L

Škoda Superb

P11D Value £26,620

Engine: 1598cc

Power/Torque: 120hp/250Nm

Max speed/0-62mph: 127mph/11.1secs

Fuel consumption (on test): 52.3mpg

CO2: 110g/km

PCP GUIDE

Figures supplied by Carlease UK

Driver-Maintained (Customer is responsible for all servicing, tyres and maintenance)

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Payment (payable month 1) Monthly Payment (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Guaranteed Future Value (Balloon Payment) Skoda SUPERB DIESEL 1.6 TDI CR SE Technology 5dr DSG Metallic paint 36 Months 10,000 £384.98 £384.98 £10,951.00

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Payment (payable month 1) Monthly Payment (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Guaranteed Future Value (Balloon Payment) Skoda SUPERB DIESEL 1.6 TDI CR SE Technology 5dr DSG Metallic paint 36 Months 20,000 £434.21 £434.21 £9,047.50

Funder-Maintained (Includes all servicing, tyres and maintenance)

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Payment (payable month 1) Monthly Payment (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Guaranteed Future Value (Balloon Payment) Skoda SUPERB DIESEL 1.6 TDI CR SE Technology 5dr DSG Metallic paint 36 Months 10,000 £415.28 £415.28 £10,951.00

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Payment (payable month 1) Monthly Payment (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Guaranteed Future Value (Balloon Payment) Skoda SUPERB DIESEL 1.6 TDI CR SE Technology 5dr DSG Metallic paint 36 Months 20,000 £496.68 £496.68 £9,047.50