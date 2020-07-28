OUR long term Škoda Superb arrived shortly before Christmas, had to endure a couple of months of dreary, rainy weather – then went into lockdown!

The big executive model literally sat idle through much of March, April and May as the Coronavirus kept us all at home and off the road.

But now we are allowed out again, the Škoda Superb continues to be a solid performer post Covid – performing well as always and eating up the long miles at 54mpg.

A recent family journey demonstrated the versatility of the car. Amazing luggage room in the capacious boot, it’s GT style sloping hatchback is very clever for loading.

Awesome rear leg room and rear seat comforts – including centre arm rest. Back seat passengers get their own ventilation, USB ports and refined seating on quality leather.

The climate control system is outstanding – a first class feeling of fresh air makes the cabin comfortable while the media system and android connection work seamlessly – so no difficulties in working out the tech.

Voice control is a simple and efficient aid in driving communications while predictive cruise control is fabulous – easy cruising without the fear of sudden stops – matching the traffic flows.

Safety warnings and automatic emergency braking work – avoiding an incident at walking speed on a roundabout!

Engine wise, the 1.6-litre diesel is responsive when it needs to be – and the automatic transmission is well geared and pulls easily and smoothly.

Whilst being frugal and low revving on the motorway, the car is responsive and nippy in town. There are various driving styles available from the automatic gearbox – eco to sport…or customised to your own choice

Around town the car is easily managed – and parking sensors make for an easy life at the supermarket.

For work, leisure, family life the Škoda is aesthetically pleasing, and a great performer. Definitely an ideal SME or Company Car Drivers car.

The Škoda is a saloon with the added advantage of a huge hatchback and a truly cavernous boot – 625 litres, or 1760 litres with the rear seats folded…. So a sports tourer is the old world description.

The Škoda specification is a list of luxuries – leather, high quality seats, luxurious cabin with acres of space in the front and back, tinted windows, predictive cruise control, heated seats, heated wing mirrors, sat nav, media centre, multiple phone charging points, loads of cubby holes as well as what seems to be the biggest boot in the world – even without dropping the back seats – and accessed by the hatch back.

Driving the Škoda is relaxing with little road noise and great automatic gearbox. The driving position is extremely comfortable, thanks to the various electric seat settings, while the media centre is easy to use plus there’s a quality sat-nav.

You can connect your phone and access Google maps via Android Auto via the Apps setting.

The cabin is very big – so no crowding and acres of leg space in the back.

So, who will this car suit?

The company car driver – refined and economical long distance driving is standard fare for the Škoda with refuelling every 650 miles!

The family driver – loads of room in the boot – plenty of leg room in the back seats and no fighting over the multiple phone charging points

The holiday maker – cases galore in the enormous boot and a refined cabin to relax into during the journey.

The SME – low running costs, low tax, and a dependable work tool – stylish and comfortable and great to drive.

Now in its third generation, Škoda’s huge saloon provides a lot of car for your business money – and the latest version is even bigger than before.

It’s 3cm longer and 5cm wider than before and you’ll never lose it in the car park because its nose sticks out well beyond most other vehicles.

Despite growing in size the Superb has not put on any weight, in fact it has been put on a diet losing around 75kg which is welcome given its 1.6-litre diesel is not the most powerful around.

The motorway is where the Škoda performs best and for those long business trips you can argue its case against the premium limos especially when it comes to value for money.

Starting at under £27,000 you can afford to bulk the Superb up with extra luxury equipment, even including a television!

Emissions aren’t too punitive and smaller engine versions return just 105g/km which is good news in terms of tax for such a large car.L

Škoda Superb

P11D Value £26,620

Engine: 1598cc

Power/Torque: 120hp/250Nm

Max speed/0-62mph: 127mph/11.1secs

Fuel consumption (on test): 52.3mpg

CO2: 110g/km

PCP GUIDE

Figures supplied by Carlease UK

Driver-Maintained (Customer is responsible for all servicing, tyres and maintenance)

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Payment (payable month 1) Monthly Payment (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Guaranteed Future Value (Balloon Payment) Skoda SUPERB DIESEL 1.6 TDI CR SE Technology 5dr DSG Metallic paint 36 Months 10,000 £384.98 £384.98 £10,951.00

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Payment (payable month 1) Monthly Payment (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Guaranteed Future Value (Balloon Payment) Skoda SUPERB DIESEL 1.6 TDI CR SE Technology 5dr DSG Metallic paint 36 Months 20,000 £434.21 £434.21 £9,047.50

Funder-Maintained (Includes all servicing, tyres and maintenance)

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Payment (payable month 1) Monthly Payment (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Guaranteed Future Value (Balloon Payment) Skoda SUPERB DIESEL 1.6 TDI CR SE Technology 5dr DSG Metallic paint 36 Months 10,000 £415.28 £415.28 £10,951.00