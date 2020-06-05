Leaseplan UK has launched a series of on-demand webinars, to provide fleet managers with expert insight and real life guidance on the impact of the lockdown on fleets, and how to adapt existing fleet policies in a post Covid-19 world.

The series, entitled Lifting the Lockdown, starts on 8th June, and will run for 12 weeks, with a different episode each fortnight.

Each of the six episodes will be hosted by a range of experts within the business including the consultancy and fleet risk teams, as well as industry suppliers.

They will be 30 mins in duration and be available from LeasePlan’s Insights platform free of charge.

The first episode, Where we’ve been and where we’re going, will be hosted by Mike Belcher, Corporate Sales Director and Jessica Chapman, Head of Strategic Partnerships at LeasePlan UK.

They will discuss the effects of the lockdown on fleets and look at the lessons that LeasePlan has learned from its entities across the globe. Within this also covering the impact across Europe as well as closer to home, and the differing exit strategies that EU countries have or are looking to implement.

The following five episodes will address other topical issues surrounding the fleet industry, with a focus on the impact of COVID-19 on fleet strategy, the ‘new normal’, safety, our sustainable future.

The full series details are below:

Where we’ve been and where we’re going : looking at the effects of the lockdown on fleets and the lessons that LeasePlan has learnt from its entities across the globe

: looking at the effects of the lockdown on fleets and the lessons that LeasePlan has learnt from its entities across the globe Getting to grips with vehicle fleets in the ‘new normal’: The lockdown may be lifting, but we will still have to get used to a ‘new normal’, as social distancing measures are set to remain in place for some time. The will webinar look at what this might look like for drivers, with examples from auto industry suppliers on what to expect.

The lockdown may be lifting, but we will still have to get used to a ‘new normal’, as social distancing measures are set to remain in place for some time. The will webinar look at what this might look like for drivers, with examples from auto industry suppliers on what to expect. WLTP, BIK, PiCG have you missed an acronym?: While the world has understandably been focused on the pandemic, a lot of other things have happened for fleets over the past few months. LeasePlan’s Consultancy Team will help shine a light on what fleet managers might have missed.

While the world has understandably been focused on the pandemic, a lot of other things have happened for fleets over the past few months. LeasePlan’s Consultancy Team will help shine a light on what fleet managers might have missed. Time for a new fleet strategy : Many organisations will be under pressure to review their fleet strategy after the crisis. LeasePlan’s Consultancy Team examines the most sustainable and efficient way to do this.

: Many organisations will be under pressure to review their fleet strategy after the crisis. LeasePlan’s Consultancy Team examines the most sustainable and efficient way to do this. Covid-19 how to keep your drivers safe, and fleets protected: Many essential fleets responded to the pandemic by rapidly mobilising new drivers. LeasePlan’s Fleet Risk expert looks at options for ensuring these drivers are compliant – and that drivers are kept safe.

Many essential fleets responded to the pandemic by rapidly mobilising new drivers. LeasePlan’s Fleet Risk expert looks at options for ensuring these drivers are compliant – and that drivers are kept safe. Will the crisis accelerate the drive for a more sustainable future: As companies and organisations slowly emerge from lockdown and lease contracts come up for renewal, fleet managers are recognising the opportunity to support corporate sustainability targets. This episode will look at ways to accelerate the drive towards a fully electric fleet.

The webinars will be available on demand, for more information and details of how to view, visit: https://insights.leaseplan.co. uk/fleet-navigator/lifting- the-lockdown-webinars/