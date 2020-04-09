THE motor industry has been rallying round to help the NHS and emergency services during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and service organisations have gone the extra mile to provide vehicles, ventilators and PPE equipment.

Most car manufacturers have supplied unused demo vehicles to the NHS and ambulance services.

Europcar Mobility Group UK has supplied 61 economy sized vehicles to MOD paramedics who have been drafted in to support South Central Ambulance Service’s emergency calls.

The ambulance service and Europcar were connected by Business Motoring Managing Editor Chris Wright, a volunteer first responder with SCAS, having seen the mobility servicer provider’s “Together” campaign press release.

The MOD paramedics needed transport to enable them to move between their barracks and South Central’s assigned ambulance centres.

Within 48hrs of receiving the call, Europcar had delivered the first 32 vehicles.

Nicola Dunbar, Head of Operations, Community Engagement and Training, South Central Ambulance Service said, “I needed access to vehicles quickly. Thanks to Europcar we have managed to get additional resources in place for the anticipated increase in demand for these services.”

Gary Smith, Managing Director, Europcar Mobility Group UK, added: “We are proud that through our Together programme, our rental vehicles are enabling emergency services to continue operating across the country.”

Europcar is also working in partnership with selected retailers, to provide vans and light commercial vehicles with drivers, backed by rigorous cleaning measures, as well as a ‘zero contact’ policy with Europcar Mobility Group employees in stations, as with all rentals across the group until further notice.

Other ways the industry is working to working to support key workers includes the AA which is providing free breakdown cover for all NHS key workers.

Local authorities, working with cashless parking solutions provider RingGo, are also offering NHS workers free parking.

Selsia Vehicle Accident Repairers is keeping its network of approved repairers open to support fleets in keeping vehicles safely on the road, particularly for the delivery of essential food and medicines.