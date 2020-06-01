BACK in the day, owning a car would be deemed a luxury that only the wealthy can afford.

Fast forward to these times; it will be unusual to find a household that owns at least one vehicle. Businesses are also utilising larger vehicles such as vans and trucks to enable faster transfers of goods from one point to another. Modern cars are essentials that make life easier and more comfortable.

To own a vehicle, however, is not cheap. Buying a car is a significant investment, whether the car is used or brand new.

While you may have insurance coverage that will take care of any property damage and personal injury claims, it is unavoidable that an accident is always traumatic to all parties involved. People will say that accidents are inevitable. But when it comes to road mishaps, some crashes may be prevented by regular car maintenance checks.

Can vehicle accidents be prevented?

While you will have no control over others’ negligence, you can do something to avoid accidents from your end.

Checking your vehicle regularly involves monitoring and testing the car’s functions to ensure safety on the road. Preventive maintenance is about taking care of your property and, more importantly, saving lives.

Checking Your Vehicle to Avoid Road Accidents

Getting involved in an accident can cause physical and mental stress. But it does not stop there; it also adds a financial burden to your company when you are charged with a personal injury case due to the accident.

If one of your vehicles or trucks collided with other cars, you need to speak with a lawyer that specializes in vehicle accident injury cases like the accident lawyer in Houston as soon as possible.

To avoid road accidents, make sure your vehicles are always road-ready by following these tips:

Brakes

One of the most crucial parts of a vehicle that should be checked are the brakes. If these are not working correctly, the higher chances of getting into an accident; apart from checking the brakes before using the truck, regular maintenance should be performed by a professional mechanic.

Before taking the vehicle out, test the brakes first. If the brakes have no or have very little resistance, you should have if checked to avoid accidents. The brake system must be cleaned regularly by a skilled mechanic. Worn brake pads should also be replaced immediately.

Vehicle Fluids

Malfunctions can occur anytime when your trucks do not have enough fluids to keep the vehicle running smoothly. Regular inspection of all liquids is crucial to prevent any damage to the vehicle and the road’s accidents.

Oil: The engine oil level is crucial to make sure everything operates correctly. The color of the engine oil should be gold – if it is black, then it is time for it to be changed.

Brake fluid: Low brake fluid levels compromise the safety of the driver and passengers, as well as other motorists. Always have a professional mechanic check the brake system for leaks.

Power Steering fluid: Without an adequate amount of power steering fluid, it will be challenging to control the vehicle.

Transmission fluid: Too much and too little transmission fluid may prevent the gears from changing smoothly. Expensive repairs are in order when the transmission is damaged and will increase the likelihood of disasters on the road.

Coolant or Antifreeze: Coolant should be added while the engine is not yet hot. If you live in a location with snow, you should also regularly inspect the available antifreeze.

Wiper Fluid: It may not seem too important as the others mentioned, it is very inconvenient to run out of fluid for the wiper while on the road.

Lights

Never drive a vehicle if the lights are not working properly. Broken lights, for example, make it impossible for other drivers to know that you are slowing down or stopping. Aside from getting a ticket for malfunctioning lights, you can also cause a road accident and put others in danger.

Tyres

Driving a vehicle with worn-out tyres is a disaster waiting to occur. Tyres should always be checked for signs of damage, tears, or bulges to avoid accidents. Check if the tyres have the right pressure before going out – too little or too much air is not good.

Do the tyres have adequate tread? If the groove of the tyres are disappearing, it is time to replace them. Uneven wear on tires also means that there are problems with the rotation or alignment, which can be quickly resolved by an expert mechanic.

Conclusion

Do not leave the safety of your employees and other people to luck – cars and trucks in tip-top condition are less likely to fail on the road mechanically. Investing in regular vehicle maintenance pays off immensely by giving you peace of mind.

Keeping your fleet of trucks and cars well-maintained is key to protecting your staff and other motorists.