P11D Value, £52,050 (as tested)

5-door Crossover

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel

Power/torque: 180ps/430Nm

Economy: 36.9mpg (on test)

CO2: 150 g/km

Performance: 0-62/mph, 8.8 secs/127mph

What is it?

It is what has become a massively successful baby Range Rover and Land Rover has played on this success by not making too many changes to the latest version.

The main change has been a longer wheelbase which means more space inside, while the original shape has largely been left untouched – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Entire engine range is 2.0-litre four-cylinder – petrol and diesel with power outputs ranging from 150hp to 300hp. Almost every model is 4WD.

Why would you want a Range Rover Evoque?

Improved interior space

Smooth looks, even the door handles retract to help streamline the shape.

Luxury cabin

High levels of technology

Four-wheel-drive

Great ride, even over the potholes.

What might put you off a Range Rover Evoque?

There’s a lot of (good) competition in this sector at much more appealing prices

Technology adds a lot of weight, so you need plenty of horsepower

Rearward vision is not great, so reversing camera and sensors are really handy

Reliability? You might want to check out reports from Which?

Our verdict

The Evoque has achieved much of its success through being an attractive-looking, medium-size SUV which carries the iconic Range Rover name, but it is much more manageable around city roads.

The designers have sensibly stayed with the Evoque’s popular looks while adding to the length of the wheelbase has provided an increase in interior space.

So, there’s a little more room for passengers who can also enjoy Range Rover levels of luxury including leather options and a fine array of colour choices.

The infotainment system look good and our highly-specced model came with JLR’s Touch Pro Duo system, with two central screens stacked one above the other. The lower one runs the climate control but can be simply switched with a swipe to cover driving modes and terrain response.

The top screen displays all the usual menus, media systems and sat-nav. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been added. A nice touch here in that you can swipe your phone’s music track display down onto the lower screen so you can still use the upper one for navigation.

Another useful option is a Ground View system which involves cameras embedded around the front of the car feeding an image of the area down between and forward of the front wheels – a useful off-road aid.

The driving position has a good range of adjustment, from laid-back to command, and seats are very supportive with a good space in the rear for adult occupants.

On the road, the Evoque has always been marketed as a Range Rover for the city with nowhere near the bulk of its illustrious, larger ancestor.

But because it carries the Land Rover heritage, cross country ability matters and you have to work pretty hard off-road to catch the Evoque out.

Land Rover engineering provides good clearance and articulation while there’s an array of electronic traction gizmos to help stop you falling over. It also has an impressive wading depth of 60cm.

The car is comfortable rather than sporty with a ride smooth enough to make long trips or bad road conditions as stress-free as you could reasonably expect.

I covered one 180-mile trip in the dark, fog and drizzle – not to mention the last few miles taking in the M42 around Birmingham in the rush hour – and came out the other end feeling remarkably unfrazzled.

Unlike the big Range Rover the Evoque’s ride isn’t particularly soft but it does feel quite flexible, smoothing out most of the lumps and bumps in the road.

What’s really good is that the temptation to grow the latest generation Evoque in size has been resisted so it retains its compact dimensions without actually looking that small.

Prices start in the low £30,000s for the 150bhp diesel, although this is the one version that does not have 4WD. Moving up the range it’s easy head north of £50K.

Options fitted to our test model:

Corris Grey Metallic Paint – £640

Deep Garnet/Ebony perforated Windsor leather seats – £1,735

20″ Style 5079, 5 split-spoke, Gloss Black – £650

16-way heated and cooled, massage electric memory front seats with heated rear seats – £2,045

Heated Steering Wheel – £185

Configurable Dynamics – £230

Adaptive Dynamics – £800

Fixed Panoramic Roof – £1,100

Privacy Glass – £350

ClearSight interior rear view mirror – £315

All of which bumped up the starting price of £44,000 to £52,050

For company car drivers, the CO2 outputs range between 143 and 186g/km, largely accounted for by the off-road systems. Warranty is three years, unlimited mileage.