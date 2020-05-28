Share this article
THE latest fuel advisory rates (AFR) from HMRC show a reduction for petrol and LPG vehicles up to 2000cc of 2ppm.
The new rates for all engine sizes and fuel type are effective from June 1.
Rate for petrol vehicles up to 1400cc is now 10ppm or 6ppm for LPG. 14.01-2-litre is , 12ppm or 8ppm for LPG.
Those with vehicles above 2-litre can claim 17ppm and and 11ppm for LPG.
AFRs for diesels reduce by 1ppm for vehicles of 1600cc or less, to 8ppm. Diesels over 2-litre see a 1ppm reduction to 12ppm
The Advisory Electricity Rate for fully electric cars stays at 4ppm.
The new AFRs can be found here.
