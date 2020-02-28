THE latest fuel advisory rates (AFRs) have been released by HMRC effective from March 1.
Latest reimbursement rate for diesel cars with engine size of over 2,000cc decreases by 1p per mile (ppm), from 14ppm to 13ppm.
The rate remains the same for diesel company cars with engine sizes 1,601cc to 2,000cc as it does for 1.6-litre engines or less.
Petrol engines of more than 2-litres also see a reduction of 1ppm with other petrol rates staying unchanged.
LPG vehicles with 1.4- to 2-litres increase from 9ppm to 10ppm. Rates for smaller or larger LPG engines stay the same as before.
Hybrid cars are treated as either petrol or diesel models in terms of AFR rates.
Advisory Fuel Rates are a method of paying – or reimbursing – expenditure on fuel without incurring fuel benefit tax.
These rates only apply when you either:
- reimburse employees for business travel in their company cars
- require employees to repay the cost of fuel used for private travel
You must not use these rates in any other circumstances.
Latest fuel advsory rates from HMRC:
|Engine size
|Petrol – amount per mile
|LPG – amount per mile
|1400cc or less
|12 pence
|8 pence
|1401cc to 2000cc
|14 pence
|10 pence
|Over 2000cc
|20 pence
|14 pence
|Engine size
|Diesel – amount per mile
|1600cc or less
|9 pence
|1601cc to 2000cc
|11 pence
|Over 2000cc
|13 pence
A key challenge for SMEs is how to keep people and goods on the road –without making long term commitments… READ MORE
Again, the 5 Series produces a winner and the model remains a popular choice for company car users. The new… READ MORE
Dealing with vehicle management used to be complicated, mountains of paperwork, unexpected charges, time-consuming admin, and countless legal responsibilities. ODO… READ MORE
Cost-effective and efficient remarketing – CD Auction Group manages the entire de-fleet process at a cost-effective price. It provides a… READ MORE
Honda’s Virtual Account Manager Programme has completely revolutionised the way it does fleet sales and is transforming the way SMEs… READ MORE
There’s lots to choose from in this category but what made the Citroen stand out in the eyes of the… READ MORE
The second generation of the 5008 ditched the MPV style in favour of an SUV look, and why not with… READ MORE
Nearly 60 years since the Mini was first launched, but the modern version, under the stewardship of BMW, has managed… READ MORE
Free2Move is PSA’s in-house leasing business and is the result of the merger between the Citroen and Peugeot contract hire… READ MORE
What can you say when it comes to best company car? The BMW 3 series is the one everyone wants… READ MORE
We are not the first awards to put the Jaguar I-Pace in pole position as the number one electric car.… READ MORE
In a world increasingly dominated by SUVs the BMW 5 Series shows there’s still a lot of love for a… READ MORE