THE latest fuel advisory rates (AFRs) have been released by HMRC effective from March 1.

Latest reimbursement rate for diesel cars with engine size of over 2,000cc decreases by 1p per mile (ppm), from 14ppm to 13ppm.

The rate remains the same for diesel company cars with engine sizes 1,601cc to 2,000cc as it does for 1.6-litre engines or less.

Petrol engines of more than 2-litres also see a reduction of 1ppm with other petrol rates staying unchanged.

LPG vehicles with 1.4- to 2-litres increase from 9ppm to 10ppm. Rates for smaller or larger LPG engines stay the same as before.

Hybrid cars are treated as either petrol or diesel models in terms of AFR rates.

Advisory Fuel Rates are a method of paying – or reimbursing – expenditure on fuel without incurring fuel benefit tax.

These rates only apply when you either:

reimburse employees for business travel in their company cars

require employees to repay the cost of fuel used for private travel

You must not use these rates in any other circumstances.

Latest fuel advsory rates from HMRC:

Engine size Petrol – amount per mile LPG – amount per mile 1400cc or less 12 pence 8 pence 1401cc to 2000cc 14 pence 10 pence Over 2000cc 20 pence 14 pence

Engine size Diesel – amount per mile 1600cc or less 9 pence 1601cc to 2000cc 11 pence Over 2000cc 13 pence