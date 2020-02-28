Advisory-fuel-rates
THE latest fuel advisory rates (AFRs) have been released by HMRC effective from March 1.

Latest reimbursement rate for diesel cars with engine size of over 2,000cc decreases by 1p per mile (ppm), from 14ppm to 13ppm.

The rate remains the same for diesel company cars with engine sizes 1,601cc to 2,000cc as it does for 1.6-litre engines or less.

Petrol engines of more than 2-litres also see a reduction of 1ppm with other petrol rates staying unchanged.

LPG vehicles with 1.4- to 2-litres increase from 9ppm to 10ppm. Rates for smaller or larger LPG engines stay the same as before.

 

Hybrid cars are treated as either petrol or diesel models in terms of AFR rates.

Advisory Fuel Rates are a method of paying – or reimbursing – expenditure on fuel without incurring fuel benefit tax.

These rates only apply when you either:

  • reimburse employees for business travel in their company cars
  • require employees to repay the cost of fuel used for private travel

You must not use these rates in any other circumstances.

Latest fuel advsory rates from HMRC:

Engine sizePetrol – amount per mileLPG – amount per mile
1400cc or less12 pence8 pence
1401cc to 2000cc14 pence10 pence
Over 2000cc20 pence14 pence
Engine sizeDiesel – amount per mile
1600cc or less9 pence
1601cc to 2000cc11 pence
Over 2000cc13 pence

 


Chris Wright
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com

