THE pandemic isn’t over – Neither’s the lockdown.

Nevertheless, there are some green shoots emerging says Concept Vehicle Leasing Managing Director Paul Bulloch

What will be discussed?

How behaviour and attitude towards public transport have changed , the impact that will have on business travel, and what that means for your fleet

A strategy for managing the downtime risk from breakdowns and MOT overload – with MOTs extended for six months, and less servicing taken place, more vehicle breakdowns are inevitable – how you manage the potential downtime will be critical for your fleet

The increase in remote working , and how to manage a situation where company vehicles and grey fleet vehicles aren’t regularly inspected.

The move towards electric vehicles , with the pandemic resulting in huge carbon emission reductions, widely welcomed in an otherwise tragic situation. Can your fleet cope with increased electric demand, and how would you need to change your working practices

Mileage reduction, the impact on your cost base and you might be able to reduce costs by renegotiating and rescheduling agreements.

Bulloch said: “Statistics from the government are still looking pretty grisly, but numbers affected appear to be on a very gradual decline.

“Businesses are starting to open after being closed for a few weeks, while observing social distancing as a matter of course.

“Over the coming days, weeks and months, it seems likely that the UK will transition to a new normal; a period of trying to get things going as best we can whilst still conforming to restrictions.

“And for those of you who are running fleets, running them efficiently is never going to be more important

“The team at Concept have worked hard to pull together as much useful information as possible to help you navigate the new normal, so when you join the call, it’ll really help you with your strategy moving forward.”

