HOW can you make dealing with fleet management less complicated?

There’s mountains of paperwork, unexpected charges, time consuming admin, and countless legal responsibilities.

You can outsource many fleet management issues to free up time for business owners, human resource managers, finance directors and fleet managers.

Silvey Fleet has refocused its business aiming to make life a lot easier.

Following a review of the strategic direction of the business, Managing Director Miriam James said that while the company’s heritage is supplying fuel, Silvey Fleet’s future is now less about being a supplier of fuel and more about providing complete fleet solutions.

It can do this through its Miles Monitor range of products – helping manage and administer fleets more efficiently.

Companies using the Miles Monitor application, can track mileage giving them better accuracy of claims submitted.

The mobile application allows drivers to record mileage for each journey and any receipts, be it for fuel or subsistence.

Miriam said: “In addition to our fuel card offering, our Miles Monitor fleet management solution delivers visibility, compliance and cost control to fleets.”

Since the launch of Miles Monitor over a year ago, Silvey Fleet has received positive feedback from companies who now use one or more of the available products.

Miles Monitor’s driver licence checking service has proved equally popular, saving companies administration time plus ensuring compliance.

Miriam added: “As a business our focus is to continue to grow and evolve our fleet management solutions and we are excited about the future.”

To find out more contact Silvey Fleet on 01454 333022.