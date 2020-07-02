fcafleethub industry news composite 28 06 20 1
FIAT Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)  UK  has launched a purpose-built web portal making it easier for fleet customers to access the information, advice and assistance.

Covering all five of the group’s brands – Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep and Abarth – FCA Fleet Hub has been designed to meet the specific needs of fleet and business users.

The move is part of FCA’s plans to further establish itself as a fleet operator of choice in the UK, with its family of brands offering a choice of models from chic superminis and stylish SUVs tomLCVs and a choice of electrified models.

The FCA Fleet Hub offers:

  • Preferential fleet and business finance offers
  • Easy-to-use benefit-in-kind tax calculators
  • Online quotations for all customers, from small businesses to large fleets
  • Direct access to expert advice and support
  • Access to a comprehensive suite of invaluable resources, including FCA’s Guide to Budget 2020, Guide to WLTP Emissions and Complete Fleet Guide
  • Links to the extensive nationwide network of dedicated FCA business centres
  • The latest news, views, opinions and insights from the FCA Fleet and Business team

Iain Montgomery, fleet and remarketing director at FCA UK, said: “The launch of the new FCA Fleet Hub represents a major step forward in our plans to firmly establish ourselves as one of the country’s leading fleet manufacturers.

“Between them, our brands offer a phenomenal strength in depth that few can match and we want to ensure we have the right support in place to capitalise on that.”

He added: “We recognise that setting up a vehicle fleet operation that suits everyone in a diverse business can be challenging, so the new FCA Fleet Hub will help businesses and fleet operators with answers to all of their questions, as well as access a range of support and exclusive offers they’ll really appreciate.”


Chris Wright
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com

