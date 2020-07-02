FIAT Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) UK has launched a purpose-built web portal making it easier for fleet customers to access the information, advice and assistance.

Covering all five of the group’s brands – Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep and Abarth – FCA Fleet Hub has been designed to meet the specific needs of fleet and business users.

The move is part of FCA’s plans to further establish itself as a fleet operator of choice in the UK, with its family of brands offering a choice of models from chic superminis and stylish SUVs tomLCVs and a choice of electrified models.

The FCA Fleet Hub offers:

Preferential fleet and business finance offers

Easy-to-use benefit-in-kind tax calculators

Online quotations for all customers, from small businesses to large fleets

Direct access to expert advice and support

Access to a comprehensive suite of invaluable resources, including FCA’s Guide to Budget 2020, Guide to WLTP Emissions and Complete Fleet Guide

Links to the extensive nationwide network of dedicated FCA business centres

The latest news, views, opinions and insights from the FCA Fleet and Business team

Iain Montgomery, fleet and remarketing director at FCA UK, said: “The launch of the new FCA Fleet Hub represents a major step forward in our plans to firmly establish ourselves as one of the country’s leading fleet manufacturers.

“Between them, our brands offer a phenomenal strength in depth that few can match and we want to ensure we have the right support in place to capitalise on that.”

He added: “We recognise that setting up a vehicle fleet operation that suits everyone in a diverse business can be challenging, so the new FCA Fleet Hub will help businesses and fleet operators with answers to all of their questions, as well as access a range of support and exclusive offers they’ll really appreciate.”