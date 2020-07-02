FIAT Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) UK has launched a purpose-built web portal making it easier for fleet customers to access the information, advice and assistance.
Covering all five of the group’s brands – Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep and Abarth – FCA Fleet Hub has been designed to meet the specific needs of fleet and business users.
The move is part of FCA’s plans to further establish itself as a fleet operator of choice in the UK, with its family of brands offering a choice of models from chic superminis and stylish SUVs tomLCVs and a choice of electrified models.
The FCA Fleet Hub offers:
- Preferential fleet and business finance offers
- Easy-to-use benefit-in-kind tax calculators
- Online quotations for all customers, from small businesses to large fleets
- Direct access to expert advice and support
- Access to a comprehensive suite of invaluable resources, including FCA’s Guide to Budget 2020, Guide to WLTP Emissions and Complete Fleet Guide
- Links to the extensive nationwide network of dedicated FCA business centres
- The latest news, views, opinions and insights from the FCA Fleet and Business team
Iain Montgomery, fleet and remarketing director at FCA UK, said: “The launch of the new FCA Fleet Hub represents a major step forward in our plans to firmly establish ourselves as one of the country’s leading fleet manufacturers.
“Between them, our brands offer a phenomenal strength in depth that few can match and we want to ensure we have the right support in place to capitalise on that.”
He added: “We recognise that setting up a vehicle fleet operation that suits everyone in a diverse business can be challenging, so the new FCA Fleet Hub will help businesses and fleet operators with answers to all of their questions, as well as access a range of support and exclusive offers they’ll really appreciate.”
