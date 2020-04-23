DRIVE Software Solutions has attracted a top technology executive team into its C-Suite of senior managers to position itself as the de facto platform of choice in cloud-enabled fleet management.

Richard Parris, Chairman of Sabien Technology Group and Chief Executive Officer at Salt Cybersecurity, will become Chairman of the Board upon completion of a current assignment.

Joining DRIVE as Chief Executive is David King who has built and exited successful technology firms for 20-plus years. Robert Gorby, Chief Commercial Officer, brings 20 years of sales and marketing experience.

The combined team recognises the huge potential for DRIVE given the momentum of global technology events, like the arrival of 5G and IoT, coupled with changes expected in mobility and fleet management, such as the growth in mobility as a service offering and autonomous vehicles.

David King said: “I am very pleased to have the opportunity to lead a technology innovator like DRIVE, backed by such an experienced and engaged team of investors as VIVA Investment Partners.”

Their experience matches the decades of experience in fleet management of the senior executives: Simon West-Oliver, Strategic Partnerships Director, Dave Pegg, Technical Director and Stuart Newmarch, Development Director.

To complement them, Parris, King and Gorby bring best practice and global networks in cloud services, telecoms and SaaS businesses to create a sales and marketing team equal to the business’s historical strengths in development and product.

Simon West-Oliver said: “We now have the team in place to realise our core mantra of e-business, automation and advancing customer service. ODO allows us to bring the real underlying benefits of the wealth of DRIVE functionality in an agile market-relevant solution to a wider marketplace.”

Robert Gorby added: “The industry is going through rapid transformation and disruption. DRIVE is a key enabler in this transformation and I’m excited to be part of a world class team who will shape the future of this industry.”

ODO, launched in 2018, it is evolving as a leading SaaS platform in a new digital mobility ecosystem. Aimed at the SME fleet sector, it provides non-expert users, such as business owners, human resource managers and finance directors, with an easy-to-manage solution for their vehicles and drivers.

ODO helps fleets ensure all their vehicles and drivers stay on the right side of the law, with automatic alerts and reminders, delivering peace of mind and more time to focus on getting on with day-to-day business.

ODO lets fleets take back control, managing costs, stamping out things like fuel fraud and making end-of-contract excess mileage penalties and unexpected damage re-charges a thing of the past.

ODO has integrated and automated a number of the key service providers to allow smaller organisations to gain the benefits of vehicle management normally only experienced by larger fleet operators.