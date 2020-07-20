CONSUMER behaviour has irreversibly changed during lockdown as we have become a nation of ‘home delivery shoppers.’

In direct response to this trend, Europcar Mobility Group UK has enhanced their ‘Deliver and Collect’ service, creating a new normal in the rental industry.

As part of their group wide ‘Safety Programme’, and to support the ongoing focus on customer experience and hygiene, it has introduced an enhanced safe distance ‘Deliver and Collect’ service, quoted as ‘the most convenient and safest way’ to rent a vehicle in the market today.

From the comfort of their home or workplace, and at a time that suits the customer, the Europcar ‘Deliver and Collect’ service is available throughout summer from only £1 each way.

In addition, a ‘Click and Collect’ option has been introduced providing customers with the ability to bypass the need to enter a rental station to pick up a vehicle. Customers are met in a designated ‘Click and Collect’ area of the car park where a member of staff hands over the keys and rental agreement at a safe distance.

Gary Smith, Managing Director, Europcar Mobility Group UK said: “At Europcar Mobility Group we recognise that things have changed during the Coronavirus pandemic, and so have we. Our ‘Click and Collect’ and ‘Deliver and Collect’ services offer our customers options that offer peace of mind, safety and convenience.”