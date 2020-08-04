A new report has found that almost three quarters of managers say the cost of vehicle repair influences the choice of vehicles in their fleet.

Being green is also a key factor with 56% making choices around the composition of their fleet based on protecting the environment.

In terms of new technology, the report for Allianz Insurance, ‘Fleet Managers, the pressures, challenges and opportunities,’ found that 70% of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed that technologies such as parking sensors de-skill drivers to the detriment of driver safety.

Similarly 35% agreed that if autonomous vehicles become more commonplace the number of insurance claims will increase.

Gerry Ross, Head of Motor, Allianz Insurance, said: “As our roads and the vehicles using them change over the next decade these technological advances need to be used appropriately.

“Fleet managers need to ensure that their drivers understand the capabilities of the vehicles to maximise the benefits the additional safety features bring. It’s important that fleet drivers use the available technology to their advantage to supplement their professional skills.”

Fleet managers face a number of pressures and challenges, from ensuring the health and safety of their drivers and other road users to addressing environmental concerns and meeting their organisation’s financial targets.

Encouragingly, the research conducted by Allianz found that 78% of fleet managers feel they are able to offer their drivers the level of support and training they need to help them drive more safely. However, alongside the 22% that don’t provide enough support, 70% say they’d like to dedicate more time to explore the support that’s available.

Ross said: “Insurers and brokers are a great source of risk management information and support. As well as providing advice to reduce risk, they can analyse claims data to help fleet managers prioritise where they should take action.

“Given the changes and opportunities ahead, it’s essential that fleet managers, brokers, insurers and vehicle manufacturers work together. By sharing knowledge, experience and insight it will ensure that fleet managers are able to minimise the risks and maximise the benefits for their fleets, their drivers and other road users.”