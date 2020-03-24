A new addition to the fit-to-drive declaration included in FleetCheck’s Vehicle Inspection App has been introduced covering coronavirus symptoms.

The Vehicle Inspection App is designed to increase fleet safety for cars, vans, HGVs, buses and coaches and is widely used, having been used to complete two million checks.

Peter Golding, managing director at FleetCheck, said: “The fit-to-drive declaration is an essential part of the app as well as fundamental fleet risk management itself. It means that a driver is making a declaration each day that they consider themselves OK to work.

“Clearly, when we’re all dealing with something as contagious as coronavirus, this takes on a whole new dimension, especially as many of the fleets still working on a daily basis are home delivery companies that are dealing with the public.

“The new, coronavirus-based declaration that we have written and made available to our customers provides a simple and easy reminder for drivers of the symptoms that they are likely to be experiencing if infected.”

The Vehicle Inspection App was introduced in April 2017 and creates the means for drivers and fleet managers to schedule, carry out, confirm, follow-up and audit all kinds of legally-required inspections from daily walkarounds to weekly or monthly checks.

It has been continually enhanced, notably to incorporate a range of advanced features such as support for languages commonly used among UK fleet drivers, the fit-to-drive declaration, enhanced damage, defect and collision reporting and shift recording.

A new, streamlined version of the app, called FleetCheck Driver, was launched earlier this year and provides a simplified solution for fleets that currently have no risk management measures in place.

Peter said: “Last week, as an example, 170,000 checks were undertaken using the app so it is no exaggeration to say that the fit-to-drive declaration could help to play a useful part in stopping the spread of the virus among and by drivers.”

The Government’s full business closure guidance can be found here.