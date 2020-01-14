Share this article









ANYONE driving a car for business, whether it’s their own or a company vehicles, will to to be covered for business car insurance.

This can cover a wide range of uses, such as travelling between different work locations, visiting customers or driving around other employees.

If you use your car in connection with your work, standard policies may not offer the protection you think.

You may have to pay higher premiums, but don’t be tempted to run the risk of sticking with standard cover. This could lead to your policy being invalidated.

What do you need?

Every insurer will want to know the nature of your work, the amount of time you spend behind the wheel, and how many work-related miles you cover annually.

There are a range of options on offer and it’s down to you to decide which type is most suited to your particular needs.

Most policies will fall into one of the following three categories:

Business use one driver – these policies can cover the main driver in connection with their business, including away from their normal place of work. It can also include spouse.

– these policies can cover the main driver in connection with their business, including away from their normal place of work. It can also include spouse. Business cover for a number of drivers – This has the additional benefit of more than one driver on the policy.

– This has the additional benefit of more than one driver on the policy. Commercial travelling policies – Cover those who are permanently on the road for their job.

There can be a lot of variations so be careful to check terms and conditions and confirm directly with the insurer that the policy fully covers your requirements. Don’t be afraid to shop around, there are deals to be had as there is no shortage of providers.

The cost of cover

The cost of cover will depend on the car being driven, so it’s worth considering an economical car with a small engine. Not only will the running costs be lower but they also tend to benefit from lower premiums.

Other ways to reduce premiums include installing security devices like immobilisers, steering locks and tracking systems.