FLEET operators and business drivers should adopt a ‘road-health’ mindset as increasing volumes of vehicles return to the UK’s roads as travel restrictions start to ease.

As businesses start to ramp-up operations and road traffic volumes rise, Licence Bureau is advising fleet managers to continue to enact on the ‘new norms’ of social distancing and increased awareness surrounding mental health, and encourage employees to ensure both are considerations when getting back behind the wheel for leisure or work.

Sales director Steve Pinchen said: “We’ve coined a new term – road health – to reflect how a combination of social distancing and the ever increasing profile of mental health awareness really could benefit business drivers.

“It ultimately boils down to fleet operators ensuring they cover off the softer side of compliance by ensuring the right cultures are ingrained amongst drivers to ensure a greater focus on good driving behaviours and safety.”

Licence Bureau suggests the current ‘new norm’ of social distancing, for example, can be carried over as simply giving other road users more space, whilst mental health awareness relates to simple courteous driving practices while also understanding the possible pressures other road users are under.

As a road risk compliance specialis, Licence Bureau is continuing to support fleet operators and business drivers to ensure they are COVID-19 Secure and fully conversant with the UK government’s recovery strategy guidance.

Pinchen said: “Our approach to road health encourages businesses to truly consider their drivers’ all-round mental health and wellbeing, and seriously consider which future engagements can continue to be managed remotely or what other forms of mobility might offer the greatest returns.

“If anything has become clear in recent times, it is that one size does not fit all and people continue to be the primary differentiator of success for any business operation – so create cultures that look after them and that they can be involved in because the all-round benefits are there to be had.”