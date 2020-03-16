Share this article









What is it?

The latest iteration of Volvo’s popular XC60 SUV, it may look like a cut down version of the XC90 but in many ways it is a lot more practical and easier on the eye.

Then again, I might be biased as I have owned its immediate predecessor for the past couple of years.

This model came with a slightly less powerful D4 diesel than my punchy D5, but it its certainly powerful enough and somewhat more refined.

Prices for the XC60 start at around £38,000 and our test vehicle came loaded with goodies taking the price up to £46,040.

Why would you want a Volvo XC60?

Premium feel at a non premium price

High levels of refinement

Plenty of space for passengers and cargo

Easy to use, swipeable touch screen

Volvo’s renowned safety features

What might put you off an XC60?

Seats could be a little bit thicker to provide more comfort on a long run

If you are looking for huge differences against the XC90, you won’t really find any

If you’re towing you might want to opt for the larger engine versions

Ride and handling not quite up there with some of its rivals

Our verdict

Volvo has come on a lot in recent years. There was an turning point in the 1990s when the big, slab-sided estates and saloons gave way to the 750, later to become the V70.

Then came a lull during Ford ownership before Chinese company Geely took on the Swedish brand five years ago – since when it has gone from strength to strength.

That’s largely because Geely has invested heavily in new engines platforms.

The latest R-Design version we had on test sits lower than the previous generation but actually has higher ground clearance and is pretty much the same weight.

As well as its engines and platform, the XC60 shares a lot of the larger XC90’s interior attributes and looking at the dash layout you be hard pushed to spot the difference.

Fit and finish is high quality and there’s plenty of room for five adults with plenty of room still in the cargo area. Plenty of adjustment is available in the seats although maybe a bit more padding would be welcome for a long drive.

Instrumentation is all very modern and the centrally-mounted touchscreen is intuitive and easy to use, especially for anyone used to working with a tablet.

There is plenty of SUV competition in this sector, but given the engines have come from a larger vehicle and been dropped into a smaller, more nimble body, performance is pretty good.

It might not be the most powerful or responsive in its class but fuel economy figures stack up pretty well at 42.6mpg over the 300+ miles we covered in the D4.

The engine works best when you are driving ….. well, sensibly on motorways or country roads. Try and push on and it becomes a bit more irritable.

There’s plenty of low- and mid-range torque so you can actually make reasonable and relaxed progress. If you are hitching a horsebox or caravan, though, it might be wiser to opt for one of the larger engines.

Plenty of technology to play with and, of course, lots of safety equipment. However, if the Volvo falls short of some of its competitors its in the ride and handling department.

You could argue, though, whether you actually buy and SUV for its ride and handling. Things can get a bit jiggly over poor road surfaces and the steering is light and lacks feel.

You can play with the suspension settings, but to be honest, I didn’t notice an awful lot of difference.

The ride is quiet enough and the air suspension copes very well with the noise from road surfaces.

As a current owner of an older version, would I be happy to move into the new one? Absolutely. The overall look of the car has been improved although on a purely subjective note, I still prefer the older model’s radiator grille.

P11D Value, £46,040 (as tested)

5-door SUV

Engine: 2-litre four-cylinder diesel

Power/torque: 190hp/400Nm

Economy: 42.6mpg (on test)

CO2: 129 g/km

Performance: 0-62/mph, 8.4 secs/127mph

