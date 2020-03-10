Share this article









FOLLOWING some inquiries about the impact of Covid-19 on next week’s Business Motoring Awards, the current situation is that it is still all systems go

At this moment in time, the Awards will go ahead as scheduled next Thursday (March 19 at The Brewery in London. We continue to take bookings for the event and, indeed, we are still receiving requests for tickets.

We are hopeful the Business Motoring Awards 2020 will take place as normal and we will try to ensure that safeguards are in place to mitigate any risk posed by Coronavirus .

We will, however, closely monitor the situation and will be following the official Government advice.

Latest Government information is available here. You will find further details about the event and booking information here

There are 23 categories being contested in this year’s awards which are being hosted by television presenter Immy Barclay.

Our main sponsor’s are PIE Recruitment, a well-known name in the automotive sector, specialising across sales, marketing and digital positions as well as senior management and C-suite roles and Embryo Digital the search-led digital marketing agency.