THIS year has seen the largest number of entries for our Business Motoring Awards with 23 categories being contested.

You can see the full list of categories below and now the independent judges panel has made its decision and on Thursday 19th March at the superb London venue The Brewery the winners will be revealed. Click here to book tickets.

It occupies the site of the former Whitbread brewery in East London. In 1750 Samuel Whitbread, having bought property in the area, transplanted his operations to Chiswell Street from two smaller breweries in Old Street and Brick Lane.

Within a few years Whitbread’s brewery had become a vast operation, its sheer size making it an attraction worthy of royal visits. George III, Queen Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth II and Elizabeth the Queen Mother all visited the site.

Brewing on the site continued until 1976, the last tanker pulling out of the South Yard on April 13, bringing to an end a 225-year era.

Our main sponsor’s are PIE Recruitment, a well-known name in the automotive sector, specialising across sales, marketing and digital positions as well as senior management and C-suite roles and Embryo Digital the search-led digital marketing agency will be with us at the Business Motoring Awards on March 19 for a night of canapés, drinks, and DJ.

These are uncertain times for SMEs with decision making on vehicles becoming increasingly complex.

Rules are constantly changing in terms of emissions, BiK, fuel rates, WLTP, congestion charging, legislation, tax

So where do we look for guidance in what is an increasingly complex marketplace. The choices are greater – should the car be EV, PHEV, hybrid, diesel or petrol? – and the potential tax implications are currently not clear enough.

Delivering that guidance with brilliant products that de-clutter and simplify the life of SMEs is key to the Business Motoring awards – we will reveal the best cars and the best service providers in areas such as fleet management, finance and rental.

Business motorists and drivers are increasingly accessing information on what is the best car, service or finance. SME’s need to know what the best choices are in the market and who is offering the best services.

The Business Motoring Awards 2020 will help you to answer these questions.

It promises to be an informal and entertaining evening – you won’t need formal outfits, so bring along your team and benefit from plenty of networking opportunities so book your tickets now. They are priced at £145 a head and are available from here.

Here are the award categories both for cars and services:

Best Small SUV

Best Compact SUV

Best Medium SUV

Best Large SUV

Best PHEV

Best EV

Best Hybrid

Best Executive Car

Best Estate Car

Best Supermini

Best Compact Car

Best Company Car

Best Company Car Programme

Best Business Lease

Best Personal Lease

Best Rental Company

Best Vehicle Recovery Company

Best Car Sharing Company

Best Mobility Solution Provider

Best Fleet Management Company

Best Electric Charging Point Provider

Best Remarketing Service