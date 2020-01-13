PRIVATE cars could be banned from crossing Birmingham city centre under plans to cut pollution.
This would mean vehicles that are driven into the city will have to go back out to the ring road to access other areas.
Birmingham City Council has published a transport plan that will also re-route the A38 and put 20mph limits on residential roads to encourage the greater use of public transport, walking and cycling.
The council has been given a final warning to clean up its air quality and has plans for a clean air zone to be introduced this year.
The plan will use parking as a means to manage demand car travel through availability, pricing and restrictions and land currently occupied by car parking, which has development potential could be put to “more productive use”.
The A38 could be rerouted to an upgraded ring road and the city’s tunnels used for public transport only.
There could also be restrictions on logistics transport, including daytime deliveries.
Critics are concerned that business will be hit hard while the Labour-run council said the measures are designed to reduce impact on the environment as part of its commitment to becoming a carbon neutral city by 2030, eliminate danger on the roads and revitalise the city centre.
Consultation on the plan will begin on January 28.
