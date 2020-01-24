Share this article









DO you know how many private miles your employees are driving in their company vehicles?

You should, and you should also make sure you tell HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC ) if your company vehicles are available for private use by directors or employees?

Private use includes employees’ journeys between home and work, unless they’re travelling to a temporary place of work.

What to report

You need to send a P46 (Car) form to HMRC if you:

Provide company cars to your employees

Stop providing a company car

Provide someone with an additional car

To send the form you can:

Fill it in online and send a printed copy to the address on the form

Use HMRC ’s PAYE Online service for employers

’s Online service for employers Use your payroll software

You also need to report on your end-of-year forms and pay Class 1A National Insurance on the value of the car benefit.

Replacing a company car

You need to tell HMRC if you’ve replaced a company car. You can do this by using:

HMRC ’s PAYE Online service for employers

’s PAYE Online service for employers Your payroll software

Your end of year forms

Deadlines

There are different deadlines depending on when you provide, change or stop providing the company car.

When the change takes place When you need to tell HMRC by 6 January to 5 April 5 April (electronic form) 6 January to 5 April 3 May (printed form) 6 April to 5 July 2 August 6 July to 5 October 2 November 6 October to 5 January 2 February

Exceptions

You do not need to tell HMRC if you provide:

Pool cars, which are used by more than one employee for business purposes, and normally kept on your premises

Cars adapted for use by employees with a disability, if the only private use is for journeys between home and work

Emergency vehicles used only by on-call employees of the police, fire and rescue, ambulance or paramedic services