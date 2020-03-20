Free2Move, PSA’s in-house leasing business, is the result of the merger between the Citroen and Peugeot contract hire products at the beginning of 2017.

It now adds Vauxhall into the mix and Free2Move picks up the Best Business Lease award for the second year running.

It sets itself apart as being a “connected leasing” product which is what caught the judges’ attention.

All new PSA cars are now available with a connected ‘box’ as standard or as an option. This comes with various packages such as telematics or connected and predictive maintenance – the car tells you when it needs a service.

The leasing business is part of PSA’s Free2Move connected and mobility services which is growing all the time. It embodies Groupe PSA’s ambition: becoming the preferred worldwide mobility service provider by 2030.

It is meant to provide the most convenient mobility services, anywhere, anytime, for both end customers and corporate customers.

Although not available yet, there will be an app giving Peugeot and Citroen owners access to all sorts of mobility and concierge services.

Whether you belong to a large corporation, a SME or a public community, Free2Move can provide simple and practical tools for car fleet management