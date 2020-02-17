Share this article









P11D Value, £49,655 (as tested)

5-door saloon

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol

Power/torque: 245hp/370Nm

Economy: 25.6mpg (on test)

CO2: 150 g/km

Performance: 0-62/mph, 6.0 secs/155mph

What is it?

Audi’s big executive saloon – although not as big as the A8 – and pitched against the likes of the BMW 5-series, Mercedes E-Class and Jaguar XJ.

The German company describes it as a full-size sedan and now in its latest generation, all engines feature Audi’s 48V mild-hybrid (MHEV) system as standard equipment.

What’s that then? A belt alternator starter which works together with a lithium-ion battery. Basically it adds some oomph to the engine without bumping up fuel consumption.

It also recovers energy when decelerating to top up the battery.

The system uses 48-volt electrics in the six-cylinder models and 12v electrics in the four-cylinder cars.

The A6 range is available in saloon and estate body styles, is powered by four- or six-cylinder powertrains, and is predominantly all-wheel drive.

The range starts at around the £40K for the only front-wheel-drive version, then heads north towards £50K as you go up the range.

Petrol and diesel engines are available in four and six-cylinder formats.

Why would you want an Audi A6?

Because it’s a German premium model

Good looks

Smooth ride

Plenty of space

4-cylinder model feels light on its feet performance-wise

What might out you off an Audi A6?

Interiors not as brilliant as they once were

Fuel economy not the greatest

You’ll take a BiK hit

Our verdict

The A6 has never been the most dynamic of the German premium execs but has generally made up for it with the brand’s expertise when it comes to interiors.

Audi has rather stood still on the interior front while its competitors have caught up. Conversely, the A6 does now feel more dynamic on the road.

This is particularly the case with the 2-litre, four cylinder model we tried which does not feel nose heavy going into the bends.

The suspension absorbs the lumps and bumps in the road rather than clattering over them and the all-wheel-drive quattro system provides assured grip.

The turbocharged engine is responsive enough and given the quattro grip there is fun to be had on the country roads. The motorway run is a calming enough experience.

Inside, the A6 is quiet, comfortable, spacious and is still well-designed if not quite as slick as it used to be

Difficult to put a finger on this. It’s just that once you would climb aboard an Audi and think “Wow, yes”, that wow-factor doesn’t seem to be there any more.

There’s plenty of technology on board accessed via Audi’s twin-screen MMI setup.

There is a lot of functionality in the system and it is intuitive and easy to use even when on the move.

Audi’s nicely integrated virtual cockpit allows you to organise and personalise much of the information available to you.

The dash has been sectioned into various levels to accommodate the technology but it is ultimately let down by a mixture of finishes and switchgear.

No problems with the seating which is both comfortable and supportive. There’s masses of room for rear seat passengers and you’ll not really be wanting for boot space either.

You can end up being really picky because this is a German premium brand and measured against its compatriots.

In the final reckoning, the Audi A6 remains an excellent executive saloon – even up against the 5-series and E-class.