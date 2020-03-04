Share this article









What is it?

It’s a premium or executive hatchback which proves you don’t have to be big to be classy.

The A3 has always been a popular model, giving rival BMW and Mercedes-Benz models a run for their money with its dashing good looks and smart, functional interiors.

Add to that, fine handling and good performance, what’s not to like?

The Audi A3 is a popular premium hatch that’s efficient, good to drive and has a classy feel.

It shares its underpinnings, powertrains and technology with its Volkswagen Group siblings, the VW Golf, SEAT Leon and the Skoda Octavia.

The A3 was launched way back in 1996 and is still only in its third generation which might have something to do with the feeling that it is getting on a bit.

There are plenty to choose with a range that takes in saloon, sportback, cabriolet and crossover with diesel and petrol engines, not to mention e-tron versions.



Why would you want an Audi A3?

Sharp handling and fun to drive

Better price that its German rivals

Great, flexible engines

Option of quattro 4WD

Wide range of body options

What might put you off an Audi A3?

Arguably the BMW 1-series and Mercedes A-Class have now established themselves as class leaders in terms of technology and desirability

The A3 is starting to look and feel a little long in the tooth.

Interiors not as great as they used to be

Our Verdict

The 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine in our A3 35 TFSI Sportback delivers 150hp and lays this power down in the road very competently, achieving a 0-62mph sprint in a fraction over eight seconds.

It cruises nicely while you always feel there is enough oomph for overtaking and all the while achieving 35.5 miles to the gallon.

If you are clocking up lots of motorway miles, one of the diesel options might be more sensible in terms of fuel efficiency, but not quite as much fun.

Over the years the A3 has not grown particularly in size although the latest versions do have more interior space thanks to a longer wheelbase. A wider track also allows more elbow room.

In terms of practicality, the five-door Sportback is a good choice with room enough for five adults and the best cargo room in the range with a 380-litre load space, which expands to 1,220 litres with the rear seats down.

While Audi lead the field in the past in terms of interiors, BMW and Mercedes have now upped their game and have overtaken in terms of technology.

The said, the A3 remains quiet and comfortable cruiser while its price, a fraction over £26k stacks up well against its German rivals.

Service schedules range from 9,000 miles or 12 months for minor checks to 19,000 miles or 48 months for a full service.

Audi dealers will offer a range of fixed-price deals, including Audi Complete, so maintenance shouldn’t prove costly – again a slight advantage to be had over BMW and Mercedes.

P11D Value, £26,030 (as tested)

5-door Sportback

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol

Power/torque: 150hp/250Nm

Economy: 35.5mpg (on test)

CO2: 150 g/km

Performance: 0-62/mph, 6.0 secs/155mph

Leasing guide

Prepared by Carlease UK

PCP Driver-Maintained (Customer is responsible for all servicing, tyres and maintenance)

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Rental (payable month 1) Monthly Rental (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Guaranteed Future Value (Balloon Payment) Audi A3 SPORTBACK 35 TFSI Black Edition 5dr S Tronic (Petrol/Auto) Metallic paint 36 Months 10,000 £406.28 £406.28 £14,006.00

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Rental (payable month 1) Monthly Rental (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Guaranteed Future Value (Balloon Payment) Audi A3 SPORTBACK 35 TFSI Black Edition 5dr S Tronic (Petrol/Auto) Metallic paint 36 Months 20,000 £469.49 £469.49 £11,562.00

PCP Funder-Maintained (Includes all servicing, tyres and maintenance)

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Rental (payable month 1) Monthly Rental (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Guaranteed Future Value (Balloon Payment) Audi A3 SPORTBACK 35 TFSI Black Edition 5dr S Tronic (Petrol/Auto) Metallic paint 36 Months 10,000 £436.11 £436.11 £14,006.00

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Rental (payable month 1) Monthly Rental (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Guaranteed Future Value (Balloon Payment) Audi A3 SPORTBACK 35 TFSI Black Edition 5dr S Tronic (Petrol/Auto) Metallic paint 36 Months 20,000 £534.36 £534.36 £11,562.00

PCH Driver-Maintained (Customer is responsible for all servicing, tyres and maintenance)

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Rental (payable month 1) Monthly Rental (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Audi A3 SPORTBACK 35 TFSI Black Edition 5dr S Tronic (Petrol/Auto) Metallic paint 36 Months 10,000 £395.02 £395.02

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Rental (payable month 1) Monthly Rental (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Audi A3 SPORTBACK 35 TFSI Black Edition 5dr S Tronic (Petrol/Auto) Metallic paint 36 Months 20,000 £453.37 £453.37

PCH Funder-Maintained (Includes all servicing, tyres and maintenance)

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Rental (payable month 1) Monthly Rental (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Audi A3 SPORTBACK 35 TFSI Black Edition 5dr S Tronic (Petrol/Auto) Metallic paint 36 Months 10,000 £411.38 £411.38

Vehicle Term (months) Mileage (per annum) Initial Rental (payable month 1) Monthly Rental (payable in month 2 until contract end date) Audi A3 SPORTBACK 35 TFSI Black Edition 5dr S Tronic (Petrol/Auto) Metallic paint 36 Months 20,000 £502.61 £502.61